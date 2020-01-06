rakshit-shetty-on-avane-srimannarayana’s-performance-at-box-office:-amazing-response,-record-breaking-collection

Top 5 premium smartphones to buy in 2020













Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana has completed its 10-day theatrical run across Karnataka. Despite getting mixed response from the audience, the multilingual movie registered above-average occupancy in theatres in the state, thereby doing good collection at the box office.

Avane Srimannarayana on fire at the Karnataka box office.PR Handout

Rakshit Shetty’s Collection and Response

Speaking about the film’s success, Rakshit Shetty shared his views about the audience’s response in Hubbali. “The movie has made an amazing collection in its first week. For the good response given by the audience in Karnataka, we are going on a tour across the state to thank them. We are in Hubballi today and had visited Tummakkuru, Chitradurga and Davangere a day before. We will head to Mangaluru, Mysuru and Mandya from here,” the actor said.

When asked about the film’s collection, Rakshit Shetty said, “The film has garnered amazing response and has made a record-breaking collection. From here, the turnout of the family audience will be higher. Avane Srimannarayana has been liked by children’s as well which would increase viewership among family audience,” he adds.

As a result, the actor is predicting the crazy around the film to continue for the next few weeks.

Run-Time Reduced

A section of audience has criticised the movie over its 3 hour run-time which has forced the makers to reduce the film’s duration. Rakshit Shetty continues, “We have done a trimming and reduced the film’s run-time by 15 minutes, but those who liked the un-cut version is disappointed. So, we just want to inform them that they can watch the original version in TV and on OTT,”

Avane Srimannarayana.PR Handout

Avane Srimannarayana, which has Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead, is a dream project of Rakshit Shetty, who has spent three years on this project. His former associate Sachin Ravi has directed the project, produced by HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah.