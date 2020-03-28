Rakshan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Rakshan also known as VJ Rakshan born on 16 April 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) is an anchor, Vj and actor. He got huge fame after working as a host of Tamil comedy reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru in Season 5 along with Jacqueline aired on Vijay TV. He has hosted Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7).
Rakshan was brought up in Chennai. He has done his schooling and college in Chennai. After that he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Visual Communication
Career
During his school and college years, he used to do anchoring. After, the completion of his education, he started his career in Vijay television as an Anchor for Adu Idu Yethu. He worked with the team Siricha pochi in many episodes. Rakshan worked in many other Televisions like Sun TV, Kalaignar Tv, and Vijay TV. He has hosted Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7).
Rakshan also acted in some serials and television shows. He worked in a movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal with the lead role played by Dulquer Salmaan. Rakshan has also appeared in some music albums. He was one of the contestants in the Tamil Bigg Boss -Season 2.
Rakshan Television Show / Srial
- Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5)
- Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6)
- Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7)
- Ready Steady Po
- Thaazhampoo
- Cooku with comali
Rakshan Movies List
- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Rakshan
|Profession(s)
|Anchor, Vj, Actor
|Debut Tv as Host
|Adhu Idhu Edhu
|Debut Movie
|Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|centimeters– 173 cm
meters– 1.73 m
feet inches– 5 feet 8 Inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 70 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|38-30-12
|Chest Size
|38
|Waist Size
|30
|Biceps Size
|12
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|16 April 1991
|Birth Palace
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Residence / Address
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|29 Years (as in 2020)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Hobbies
|Reading, Listening Music
|Educational & Qualification
|School
|Not Known
|College/University
|Not Known
|Qualification
|B.Sc (Visual Communication)
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Girlfriend
|Jacqueline Fernandas (Anchor)
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Not Known
Mother– Not Known
|Siblings
| Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
|Spouse / Wife
|Not Known
|Children
| Son– Not Known
Daughter– Not Known
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Rajinikanth
|Favourite Food
|Idli, Sambhar
|Favourite Singer
|A.R Rahman
|Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|Not Known
|Car Collection
|Not Known