Rakshan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Rakshan also known as VJ Rakshan born on 16 April 1991 (Age: 29 Years, as in 2020) is an anchor, Vj and actor. He got huge fame after working as a host of Tamil comedy reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru in Season 5 along with Jacqueline aired on Vijay TV. He has hosted Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7).

Rakshan Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Not Known
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affairs / Girlfriend:- Not Known
  • Wife Name:- Not Known
  • Children:- Not Known

Rakshan Education, Qualification

Rakshan was brought up in Chennai. He has done his schooling and college in Chennai. After that he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Visual Communication

Career

During his school and college years, he used to do anchoring. After, the completion of his education, he started his career in Vijay television as an Anchor for Adu Idu Yethu. He worked with the team Siricha pochi in many episodes. Rakshan worked in many other Televisions like Sun TV, Kalaignar Tv, and Vijay TV. He has hosted Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6), Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7).

Rakshan also acted in some serials and television shows. He worked in a movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal with the lead role played by Dulquer Salmaan. Rakshan has also appeared in some music albums. He was one of the contestants in the Tamil Bigg Boss -Season 2.

Rakshan Television Show / Srial

  1. Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 5)
  2. Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 6)
  3. Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? (season 7)
  4. Ready Steady Po
  5. Thaazhampoo
  6. Cooku with comali

Rakshan Movies List

  • Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 16 April 1991
  • Age:- 29 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 173 cm, 5 feet 8 Inch
  • Weight:- 70 Kg
  • Chest Size:- 38
  • Waist Size:- 30
  • Biceps Size:- 12
  • Net Worth:-
  • Car Collection:-

