raking-up-citizenship-law,-nrc-will-“backfire”-for-bjp:-aap-leader

New Delhi:

BJP leaders have “irritated” the people of Delhi by raising the amended citizenship act and NRC during election campaign and it would “backfire” on them, senior AAP leader and minister Gopal Rai has said.

“BJP has not done any work and is raking up these issues which has in turn exposed the negativity of the saffron party,” Mr Rai said.

“People are getting irritated by the way BJP is raking up CAA, NRC and it is showing the BJP in bad light. The people who voted for the BJP in Lok Sabha polls are also supporting AAP in the upcoming polls,” he said.

BJP leader Amit Shah has raised the issue of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his election campaign and accused the Opposition of saying the same things as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mr Rai, who is seeking re-election from the Babarpur Assembly constituency, asserted that the Lok Sabha polls were fought on national issues but the upcoming Assembly election will be contested on local issues.

“The only thing people are talking about is the work done by the AAP. People are in the mood to vote on the basis of work done by our government,” he said.

Ruling out any possibility of any post-poll alliance with the Congress, Mr Rai asserted that the AAP would be winning over 67 seats in the upcoming polls so no such question arises.

“Congress is not in competition this year. Congress is not in competition and people are with AAP and there is no doubt among people on it,” he said.

“If Congress is able to win a single seat in Delhi then it will be a big thing so there is no relevance to what they are saying,” he said.

Mr Rai said in the last five years his focus has been on providing basic facilities in his constituency. “We have constructed roads, old cement pipelines have been replaced and opened 16 mohalla clinics, installed 2,000 CCTV cameras among other things,” he said.

But in the next five years, he said he would focus on big projects. “And in the next five years, we aim to build a hospital here and mini stadium and a conference hall where social functions can take place. Then we are also planning to install 2,000 more CCTV cameras in the area,” he said.

“We are also planning to install street light in every lane of my constituency. A new school will also be constructed,” he said.

Mr Rai further said that he will be coming out with a separate manifesto for his constituency which will released soon.

The Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi which will witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates and given ticket to a total of 24 first-timers.

In the Assembly polls five years ago, the AAP registered a thumping win with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.