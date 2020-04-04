rakhi-sawant-is-dangerous-than-coronavirus;-watch-this-video-for-the-proof

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 18: 03 [IST]

The entire world is currently living under the threat of the deadly COVID-19. After the Indian government imposed 21 days lockdown to curb Novel Coronavirus’ spread, people in India are not preferring to come out due to the fear of getting infected. However, drama queen Rakhi Sawant has recently proved that she is even scarier than Coronavirus. Recently, Rakhi Sawant shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video, “Borr ho gai hu mai Ghar pay Kia Carew”. In the video, Rakhi is angrily shouting ‘Go Corona Go’ on a loop mode. The controversy queen further threatened the Coronavirus to get out of India and the world. She also used some abusive words by admitting that she is scarier than Coronavirus. She also applied a weird filter to her video which makes her look scary as hell. Rakhi can be seen sporting purple lips with some dramatic eye makeup which is smudging out. She made this video because she was feeling bored at home during the lockdown. However, this video has indeed cringed her followers as they expressed their views in the comment section. See: inkheart_ap So you’ve finally mastered the art of subtle makeup I see optom_mitz23 Tooo funny… But muje esha kyu lagta hai ki tum diplomatic ho koi video mai bolte ho ki corona bahut khatrnak hai or koi mai god se prey karne ke liye bolte ho or abhi corona kuch nahi hai apke har topic mai diplomatic hote hi hai koi bhi ek pe focus nahi rahta prabhjeet_luthra Tum to waise bhi ghar hi rehti ho. Kaam to milta nhi tumko. Adat hai tumko baniseth Rakhi ji corona will run away anam kh8888 To dar ke kyu bhethi h ghar me ullu ki patthi ja na bahar nikal bhaga corona ko innocent_nafi Achaa hua na corona ne tujhe koi layak to banaya kaam karna sikhaya For those who are unversed, Rakhi Sawant had earlier stated that she will be travelling to China to kill the Coronavirus. On a related note, India has reported more than 3000 active Coronavirus positive cases.