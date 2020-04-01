rakesh-roshan-hails-sussanne-khan’s-decision-to-move-in-with-ex-hrithik-roshan-during-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 9: 51 [IST]

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media page to share the news about his ex-wife Sussanne Khan temporarily moving in with him to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan during the novel Coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a candid picture of Sussanne, the War actor posted a heartfelt note that read, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps..While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children." (sic). He further thanked Sussanne for taking this step and continued, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them." (sic) Now, Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan has reacted to Sussanne's homecoming. The actor-director-producer was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times." Meanwhile, a few days ago, Hrithik and Sussanne celebrated their son Hrehaan's birthday at their Juhu residence. Since the rest of the Roshan clan couldn't be present in person owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, they joined in to wish the birthday boy through a video-call. Speaking about films, Hrithik was last seen in one of 2019's biggest blockbusters War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor hasn't officially announced any new project yet.