rajkummar-rao’s-first-look-in-anurag-basu’s-ludo-sees-actor-as-a-traditional-woman,-yesteryear-star

Wishing his fans a Happy New Year, actor Rajkummar Rao shares the first look of his character from Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology Ludo.

The actor has shared two looks from the film. While in the first picture, Rao is dressed in the traditional attire of a woman, sporting a lehenga and an ornate headgear, the actor’s second look sees him as a yesteryear retro star, riding a motorcycle. With long, wavy hair, Rao completes the Mithun Chakraborty-inspired look.

Check out the first look of Rajkummar Rao’s character from Ludo

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

The story of Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life, and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu’s hit 2007 film, Life In A… Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core. The director shot major portions of the film with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018.

Abhishek also shared a few stills from the set on his Instagram profile. He also shot with Shaikh and Rao in Bhopal over a 15-day schedule in January. Out of the four short features in the film, Shaikh will feature as the female lead in one, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She had told Mid Day she was so excited to learn Basu was developing the film and had Shaikh in mind that she did not care about the script when the offer came her way. “There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of,” added the Dangal star.

Rajkummar is also set to feature in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi Afza, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will also appear in Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 10: 55: 44 IST