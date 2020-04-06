Rajiv Kanakala’s Sister Srilakshmi Kanakala DIES BECAUSE OF Cancer

Srilakshmi Kanakala, sister of actor sister-in-law and Rajeev of renowned TV presenter Suma, monday afternoon passed on in Hyderabad on. According to the report published in a respected portal, she was taken by her last breath around 2 pm at her residence. She was a cancer patient. Srilakshmi Kanakala is survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao and daughters Prerna and Ragaleena. She was been trained in acting under her actors and parents Lakshmi Devi and Devadas Kanakala. Srilakshmi began her career as a kid artist with Doordarshan’s Rajasekhara Charitra. She did multiple small and big roles in a number of television serials and shows like Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Super Mom, Ruthu Geetham among others. Notably, february 3 her mother Lakshmi passed on on, 2018, while her father Devadas died this past year following a brief illness. Also Read : Nannaku Prematho Movie Review And Rating: A Suku’Mark’ Film Srilakshmi’s sudden death has indeed shocked the complete film fraternity including her friends like actor Harshavardhan of Amrutham fame. May her soul rest in peace!

