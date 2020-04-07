rajinikanth’s-into-the-wild-with-bear-grylls-episode-sets-record-with-the-trp!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 4: 21 [IST]

Rajinikanth, the superstar has recently made his international television debut with Discovery channel’s into the wild with Bear Grylls show, which was aired in Discovery network last month. As per the latest updates, the Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has set a new record with its TRP. According to the reports, the show which was premiered in the Discovery network over 12 channels, has received the highest TRP for an infotainment show this year so far. Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has also emerged as the program to garner the second-highest ratings in the history of the genre. The sources suggest that the total reach of the show which was premiered on March 23, 2020, is 12.4 Million. Thus, Rajinikanth into the wild with Bear Grylls show has earned 86 percent higher TRP than the previous weeks. The slot has earned five times more viewership while compared to the previous four weeks.