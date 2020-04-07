Rajinikanth’s IN TO THE Wild With Beat Grylls Episode Sets Record With The TRP!

Rajinikanth, the superstar has made his international television debut with Discovery channel’s in to the wild with Bear Grylls show, that was aired in Discovery network last month. As per the most recent updates, the Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show has set a fresh record using its TRP. Based on the reports, the show that was premiered in the Discovery network over 12 channels, year up to now has received the best TRP for an infotainment show this. Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show in addition has emerged because the program to garner the second-highest ratings in the annals of the genre. The sources claim that the full total reach of the show that was premiered on March 23, 2020, is 12.4 Million. Thus, Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show has earned 86 percent higher TRP compared to the previous weeks. The slot has earned five times more viewership while set alongside the previous a month.

