rajinikanth’s-annaatthe-gets-postponed:-here-is-the-new-release-date!

Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 3: 24 [IST]

Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to join hands with the renowned filmmaker Siva for the first time, for the upcoming project Annaatthe. The movie, which was initially titled Thalaivar 168, is said to be an out and out mass entertainer. As per the latest reports, the Rajinikanth starrer might not hit the theatres in August 2020, as expected. Recently, the sources close to the project had suggested that Annaatthe is slated to be released August, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi. However, the release of the Rajinikanth starrer is now postponed to the Pooja season of 2020. Reportedly, the team decided to postpone the release, as the project is delayed due to coronavirus scare in the country.