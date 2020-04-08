rajinikanth-in-to-the-wild-with-bear-grylls-episode-sets-record-with-the-trp!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 5: 27 [IST]

Rajinikanth, the superstar has made his international television debut with Discovery channel’s in to the wild with Bear Grylls show, month that was aired in Discovery network last. As per the most recent updates, the Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show has set a fresh record using its TRP. Based on the reports, the show that was premiered in the Discovery network over 12 channels, has received the best TRP for an infotainment show this season so far. Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show in addition has emerged because the program to garner the second-highest ratings in the annals of the genre. The sources claim that the full total reach of the show that was premiered on March 23, 2020, is 12.4 Million. Thus, Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show has earned 86 percent higher TRP compared to the previous weeks. The slot has earned five times more viewership while when compared to previous a month. Interestingly, the Rajinikanth in to the wild with Bear Grylls show in addition has done exceedingly well in Discovery India’s regional channel D Tamil. Based on the latest reports from BARC India, the viewership of D Tamil grew by 20 times and the channel could beat all of the contemporary channels including Colors Tamil and Jaya. The show created an enormous buzz on social media marketing too also. Rajinikanth enjoyed a resurgence to the mini screen following a long gap of around 4 decades with the Bear Grylls show. However, the show had stirred controversy following a band of activists demanded the superstar’s arrest for shooting in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, that is a preserved forest area. However, Rajinikanth thought we would not touch upon the reports, and the controversies soon died down very. Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Darbar TO POSSESS Its Television Premiere WITH THIS Date!