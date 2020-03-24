rajinikanth-and-vijay-sethupathi-donate-money-to-fefsi-workers-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17: 19 [IST]

The rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus has stopped the functioning of major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and others. Apart from corporate work, the virus has also shut down the film industry. Because of the shutdown, Film Employees Federation of South India (FESFI) workers are suffering from a major financial problem in their life. Hence, Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi have come to the rescue of the daily wage workers. Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India Union workers who are affected by the shutdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from Annaatthe star, Vijay Sethupathi has also donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI workers. Well, this noble gesture of helping the hardworking staff is praiseworthy. On Monday, Sivakumar and his sons, Suriya and Karthi, jointly donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI members. Moreover, actor Sivakarthikeyan too contributed Rs 10 lakh to the same. Following this, actors like Parthiban, Prakash Raj and Mano Bala too have provided 150, 250 and 10 bags of rice weighing 25 kg each respectively. Apart from Kollywood stars, Telugu actor Nithiin has donated Rs 10 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief funds respectively. For those who don't know, the government asked film industry people to stop shooting of every medium from March 19 to 31. Due to this order, the shooting of many films, TV shows and web series have been stopped. Shooting of Films like RRR, AA20 and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe have been delayed due to the shut down. Talking about Coronavirus, India has till now reported 511 positive cases.