rajasthan’s-businessman-mohan-lal-sindhal-to-conquer-the-marble-business,-talks-about-his-social-works-as-a-social-worker

A true businessman is not someone who just has the motive to earn money, but he is someone who has the vision to think about society as well. Mohan Lal Sindhal is that exceptional entrepreneur and a social worker. He has his business into marbles. Born on May 6, 1998, in Kelwa, Rajasthan, he did his primary education from Alok School in Rajsamand. Later, he completed his higher education from Sikar. Besides this, he has achieved many laurels in his life including 2 gold medals in district level wrestling competitions.

Just at the age of 22, this young guy has established his name as a prominent businessman in Rajasthan. He has been a social worker since quite a long time now. Each year on his birthday, Mohan spends time with the slum children and during every winter season; he donates warm clothes to the poor and needy children. “Every businessman has a target set and honestly, the main motive is to make money. But I want to help the people who fall short to meet their day to day expectations, said Mohan.

Besides this, the 22-year old businessman is also a traveller. Till date, he has travelled to several countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. He also expressed his desire to explore many other countries this year. Speaking about his future plans, he said, “The mining business is ever-growing in Rajasthan. My plan is to take the marble business on a PAN India level and I want to spread it across the world.” This young mind has surely polished his business skills, and it seems that Mohan Lal Sindhal is all set to capture the marble business in the future.