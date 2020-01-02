‘raising-dion’-season-2:-renewed-at-netflix-&-what-we-know-so-far

Raising Dion – Copyright. Fixed Mark Productions

It’s hard to suggest otherwise that we aren’t currently experiencing the golden age of superheroes in Hollywood. Netflix is certainly getting its own piece of that pie with titles like Umbrella Academy, and Raising Dion, amongst others. After a relatively successful first season for Raising Dion, fans will be wondering when we can expect to see the second season of the superhero drama. Allow us to help.

Raising Dion is a Netflix Original superhero-drama series based on the comic book series of the same name by author Dennis Liu. The series was originally adapted into a short film in 2015 and gained plenty of online popularity. It only took a couple of years later before Netflix ordered the series for themselves. Dennis Liu had plenty of involvement in the production of Raising Dion, he directed an episode of the series and also served as an executive producer.

Raising Dion Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/02/2019)

After a few months of waiting, Netflix finally announced that Raising Dion would be returning for a second season. In fact, it was the first official renewal of 2020.

Raising Dion has been officially renewed for a second season! So our friend @boubou_design made a special painting… #RaisingDionS2 pic.twitter.com/Dd1z0DvJ3s — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) January 2, 2020

I HAVE SOME NEWS FRIENDS!! #RaisingDion has officially been renewed for a second season, with production set to begin this year!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GZDNtyY72P — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 2, 2020

Did Raising Dion need a second season?

100% Raising Dion needed a second season.

Aside from the cliffhanger ending showcasing who will be Dion’s enemy of season 2, our young superhero still needs to find a way to bring his dad home for good. The young man still has a lot to learn about his powers, and if he is eventually to become a superhero Dion will have to face plenty of challenges along the way.

There’s potential for Netflix to produce a very special series with Raising Dion. Like Stranger Things, subscribers become attached to the characters and actors that grow up right in front of our very eyes. Ja’Siah Young, the young actor that plays Dion, is only eight years old. If the story of Raising Dion can run for of least four seasons it’ll be fun to watch both the character and actor grow into a young man.

Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins (left) and Ja’Siah Young as Dion (right) – Copyright. Fixed Mark Productions

Going by the reaction on twitter plenty of subscribers loved Raising Dion!

Just found a new show on Netflix. Raising Dion! It’s so good! And completely unexpected. Head into it with no information on what it’s about. You’re gonna love it. Great life lessons too, we could learn a lot from this show. No ones paying me to post this, just love the show haha — tyler posey (@tylergposey) October 14, 2019

in other news i finished watching @RaisingDion and it was sooooo good! praying for a season 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/sjE5xCIW4P — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) October 15, 2019

Ratings

The series is currently sitting at a 7.1/10 on IMDb. Meanwhile, on Metacritic Raising Dion is currently at 61%.

However long it takes Netflix to renew the series will impact the release date of the second season.

In the announcement of the season two renewal. Netflix announced that filming would begin at some point in 2020. That leads us to believe we may not see the return until at least early 2021.

Potential Release Date: Q1 or Q2 2021

Would you like to see another season of Raising Dion? Let us know in the comments below.