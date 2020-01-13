raising-“azadi”-slogans-damages-country’s-image,-says-ramdev

The government should act against those who are spreading this type of anarchy: Ramdev

Indore:

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday said that the raising of ”azadi” slogans in the universities leads to loss of time and education and was shameful.

“In universities, there are incidents of violence and arson. The raising of ”azadi” slogans leading to loss of time and education and also damage to the image of the country is shameful,” he said while peaking to media, he said,

“The government should act against those who are spreading this type of anarchy,” he said.