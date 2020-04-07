rainbow-six-siege-crossplay-to-hit-the-gaming-world-this-year-with-many-exciting-elements!

With increasing demands of the gaming industry, the publishers and creators want to bring in the longevity feature in order to meet the demands of their growing customers and players. An area where the publishers get an opportunity to increase the longevity of the titles is the cross-play feature of the gaming world.

Therefore, Director of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Leroy Athanassof spoke of Ubisoft’s plans regarding the cross-play area between hardware generations in an interview with the Windows Central. The game is set to be released this holiday season according to the announcements made in February.

What does the Rainbow Six Siege have in store for the players?

The fact that Ubisoft has plans about the game in the cross-play area seems to be a good news for the players. This means that now the players will be able to play between the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X, or between the PS4 and PS5. The players need not buy a second set of the game. However, if the players can do the same thing with Microsoft and Sony systems is still unclear. According to the reports, that would completely depend on the respective companies and how they wish to proceed with this feature.

Athanassof, who is the creative director of the Rainbow Six Siege told the gaming world through the Ubisoft blog post that the game shall be “backward compatible”. This means that the disc can be used from one version to the other, as mentioned above.

What else?

If you think that Ubisoft would stop at just that, you are certainly wrong! Ubisoft also revealed that the team has also given equal attention to the cross-play progression simultaneously. The cross-play progression feature will enable the Siege users to keep their progression in either of the version available to them. At the same time they will be able to migrate the whole of it to the other version.

He also revealed that with the release of this version of the Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay, the players will also be exposed to a new type of reputation system. This will result in the development of a kind of memory that will thwart and dismiss any kind of toxic and unacceptable behavior. This type of behavior, according to Athanassof, includes much more than the abusive conversations shared in the party chat. If the players engage themselves in any kind of unacceptable actions and dialogues, they would suffer with a decrease in the scores! Stay tuned for more updates.