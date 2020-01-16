rain-in-australian-dampens-bushfires-but-long-term-relief-unlikely-until-march,-forecasters-warn

Heavy rain fell across parts of fire-ravaged eastern Australia on Thursday and more wet weather was forecast, giving some relief following months of catastrophic blazes fuelled by climate change.

The fires, unprecedented for Australia in terms of duration and intensity, have claimed 28 lives and killed an estimated billion animals.

However, forecasters warned that the country will have to wait until at least March to see the kind of sustained rainfall that could actually douse all of the blazes.

Sustained hot weather and rare periods of light rain in the affected areas have deepened the crisis.

Downpours on Thursday in the state of New South Wales, where many of the worst fires have burnt, offered hope that dozens of blazes could be brought under control in the short term.

“Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW,” the state’s Rural Fire Service said in a social media post accompanying footage of rain falling in a burning forest.

“Although this rain won’t extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment.”