railway-station-building-in-west-bengal-collapses,-several-feared-trapped

Several people are feared trapped under debris after a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday. Firefighters have reached the spot and are removing the debris. Two people have been rescued so far.

“The portion of the station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 pm,” an Eastern Railways spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The official further said the debris was being removed to look for people who might be trapped under it.

Construction activities were taking place at the site of the accident, located around 95 kilometers from Bengal capital Kolkata.