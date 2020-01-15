rail-buffs-still-steamed-up-over-comber-to-newcastle-line’s-closure-70-years-ago







A train operating on the line A train operating on the line Passengers and rail staff

Railway enthusiasts have called for a once vital transport link to be re-established on the 70th anniversary of its closure.

On January 15, 1950 railway stations between Comber and Newcastle were shut as part of the removal of the Belfast and County Down line.

Later that year further stops at Dundonald and Donaghadee ceased operations on the line, marking an end to 100 years of railway transport in that part of Ulster.

Seven decades later Robert Gardiner, chairman of the Downpatrick & County Down Railway (DCDR) heritage group, said that, even today, residents find it “remarkable” the decision to close the line was taken.

“Even 70 years later, if you ask anyone, the number one thing they say is that they should never have taken away the railway line,” he insisted.

“They are amazed when they know that we used to have such a huge railway network.

“It seems incredible today to think that such a vital transport link could be easily discarded.