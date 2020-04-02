rahul-dravid’s-son-samit-follows-up-double-century-with-splendid-all-round-show-in-u-14-cricket

Samit Dravid scored 166 runs and bagged four wickets in an under-14 game. © Twitter

Former India captain Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid put on a splendid all-round show to help Mallya Aditi International School reach the semi-finals of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament. Samit Dravid, who recently made headlines by smashing two double-centuries inside two months, came up with another all-round show to help his school reach the semi-finals of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament on Tuesday. Samit Dravid scored 166 runs off 131 balls, an innings laced with 24 boundaries. With the ball, Samit picked up four wickets while conceding just 35 runs. Apart from Samit Dravid, Anvay D also scored a crucial half-century as he missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just 10 runs.Thanks to Samit Dravid’s batting brilliance, Mallya Aditi International School posted an imposing total of 330 for five from their allotted 50 overs.Chasing 331 for the win, Vidyashilp Academy were bundled out for 182 in 38.5 overs.Apart from Samit, Dayan picked up three wickets to help their school reach the semis of the ongoing under-14 tournament.Recently, Samit Dravid had slammed his second double century during a match against Sri Kumaran Children’s Academy earlier this month.On February 15, Samit, 14, took just 146 balls and smashed 33 boundaries en route to his double-century.It was Samit’s second double hundred inside two months as he had scored 201 while playing for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in December 2019.Captaining the Vice-President’s XI, Samit Dravid had scored a total of 295 runs last year in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament match against Dharwad Zone.

