raging-holby-city-viewers-curse-bbc-one-for-ruining-their-night-with-football

Raging Holby City viewers have cursed BBC One for ruining their Tuesday night (January 14 2020) by cancelling the beloved BBC medical drama and Silent Witness for an FA Cup football match.

Instead of airing Holby and Silent Witness, Match Of The Day live FA Cup 3rd round replay: Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough was shown at 8pm – Holby’s usual time slot.

Holby fans were left raging and complained to the soap on Twitter.

Dear @BBCOne as much as football is popular, my fed up 90 yrs old mother in law wants to know why her much loved #HolbyCity & #SilentWitness has made way for an FA Cup replay? Can’t the football be shown live on @BBCFOUR to replace a ‘popular’ Yorkshire Ripper Programme instead? — Howard Cox (@HowardCCox) January 14, 2020

The football match also meant Silent Witness couldn’t be shown.

Fans of the crime drama also relayed their anger on social media.

{{unknown}}

Dear @BBCOne I was expecting the concluding part to Silent Witness to be on this evening and just found out it’s on tomorrow instead 😠#SilentWitness — Sharpy 🦈 (@andysharp1982) January 14, 2020

Instead the two drama series will air their latest episodes tonight (January 15 2020) on BBC One.

Holby City will be on first at 8pm until 9pm and Silent Witness will be on from 9pm until 10pm.

No #HolbyCity again because of bloody football!

In Holby, Jac and Kian return to work to conquer their demons.

Jac and Kian return to work (Credit: BBC Pictures)

There will also be a slight crossover as Marty, an ED nurse from Casualty will make an appearance in the episode.

Concerned about his cousin Kian after recent events, Marty urges him to take things slowly and it seems he’s right to be concerned…

As Kian prepares to make a pitch to save Darwin ward, the pressure takes a toll and he ends up collapsing.

Casualty’s Shaheen Jafargholi will appear as Marty in Holby City tonight (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Read More: Cold Feet viewers in ‘tears’ over Jenny’s emotional mirror scene

Although his colleagues think he’s exhausted, something else soon comes to light.

Meanwhile Serena tries to find a new role for herself amid the changes on Darwin, but with her nephew Jason coping well and a new face to contend with, she could find herself forced out.

Nikki and the Lyell team continue to investigate Jason’s murder (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: Midsomer Murders actor Neil Stuke hits back at criticism of last night’s episode

In the second part of Silent Witness Nikki and the Lyell team continue to investigate the murder of missing teen Jason Forbes, who was found in a field near the village of Hartford.

But they are forced to question police methods as DCI Claire Ashby seems more concerned with building a case against her main suspect.

With the pressure building on the police to secure a conviction, the team must fight to make sure that inconvenient truths are not overlooked.

Are you looking forward to Holby City and Silent Witness tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.