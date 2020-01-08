raghu-ram,-natalie-di-luccio-become-parents-of-a-boy:-‘named-him-rhythm-as-it-can’t-be-linked-to-any-religion’

Television personality Raghu Ram and Canadian-singer Natalie Di Luccio, who married in December 2018, have announced the birth of their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on 6 January, reveals a statement from a Mumbai branch of Surya Hospitals.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Raghu reveals they have named their son Rhythm because they wanted to find a multi-cultural, multi-national, and multi-lingual name to reflect their union. He further adds they picked the name because ‘it can’t be linked with any religion.’

Meanwhile, sharing his first reaction on becoming a father, Raghu says he is, “relieved.”http://www.firstpost.com/”We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood,” Raghu shares, adding the mother and child are healthy and safe. He adds child-birth is “magical and awe-inspiring.”

View this post on Instagram MTV “Roadies” famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their newborn Baby Boy on January 6, 2020 at Surya Hospitals, Mumbai. She delivered under the supervision of Dr. Ameet Dhurandhar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Surya Hospitals. She laboured in a pool of water and had a normal delivery. Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi and Dr. Samantha Castellino, Pediatricians – Surya Hospitals, who attended the delivery, said, “The baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fine”. A big congratulations from Surya Hospitals family!! #raghuram #mtv #roadies #nataliediluccio #parents #babyboy #newparents #congratulations #suryahospitals #mumbai #goodtimes #celebrations #bollywood #bollywoodnews A post shared by Surya Hospitals (@suryahospitals) on Jan 6, 2020 at 5: 30am PST

Raghu and Natalie made the pregnancy announcement last year with a picture of themselves, where they have interlocked their fingers with a pair of tiny shoes hanging downwards.

Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon

Raghu is best known for producing MTV India reality shows such as MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, and MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd, all of which he produced. He has also featured in a few Bollywood movies like Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.

