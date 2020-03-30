rag-bone-just-put-everything-on-sale

There are few brands that enamor the vast majority of Hollywood’s best-dressed, but alas, such is the case with the inherently cool, laid-back Rag & Bone, which has a celeb fanbase that stretches across the country — i.e., from sunny L.A. to buzzy NYC. And while it does land on the more expensive end of labels loved by A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes, and Blake Lively (just to name a few), it’s currently offering an unbeatable sitewide sale that you shouldn’t sleep on, especially if you want to emulate some of Aniston’s best jeans looks to date.

So, get ready to fill your shopping carts and then tell all your friends, because Rag & Bone — a celeb-approved label known for damn good denim — is slashing prices on all of its online merchandise by 25 percent. That means 25 percent off already discounted pieces, too, a category that’s often excluded from a sale this major.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Is Officially Bringing Back This “Ugly” Sandal From the 2000s

Naturally, with such a massive list of markdowns, it can get quite overwhelming to figure out what to actually buy, which is where we come in. We’ve sifted through all the key categories, including clothing, shoes, and accessories, to find the can’t-miss steals hiding among this once-in-a-lifetime event. You might want to consider these cool boyfriend jeans that have Aniston written all over them or these sleek, minimalist sneakers that Holmes probably owns (she loves clean white kicks, after all).

While you might be spending more time in comfy loungewear (and sexy lingerie) right now, it’s always a good idea to show your wardrobe a bit of TLC when deals like this come around. Plus, you’ll have some stylish new staples to show off to your co-workers during your weekly Zoom meeting.

Shop the best finds from Rag & Bone’s site-wide 25 percent off sale below.

Clothing

Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Ankle Skinny, $120 (Originally $225)Rag & Bone Rosa Mid-Rise Boyfriend, $206 (Originally $275)Rag & Bone The Slub U Neck Tee, $68 (Originally $90)Rag & Bone The Slub Striped Tee Dress, $131 (Originally $175)Rag & Bone Adrienne Cotton Coat, $521 (Originally $695)Rag & Bone Joon Short Sleeve Shirt, $146 (Originally $195)Rag & Bone Draped Shaw Midi Dress, $113 (Originally $375)

Shoes

Rag & Bone Colt Mid Sandal, $281 (Originally $375)Rag & Bone Court Sneaker, $113 (Originally $150) Rag & Bone Aslen Loafer, $176 (Originally $395)Rag & Bone Shawn Chelsea, $248 (Originally $550)Rag & Bone Arley Slide, $158 (Originally $350)Rag & Bone Viv Espadrille, $263 (Originally $350)Rag & Bone Fallon Sandal, $319 (Originally $425)

Accessories

Rag & Bone Colorblock Bandana, $94 (Originally $125)Rag & Bone Edie Sunglasses, $139 (Originally $185)Rag & Bone Mini Field Tote, $296 (Originally $395)Rag & Bone Open Weave Wide Brim Hat, $169 (Originally $225)Rag & Bone Rise Crossbody, $338 (Originally $450)Rag & Bone Boyfriend Belt, $146 (Originally $195)Rag & Bone Bucket Hat, $94 (Originally $125)