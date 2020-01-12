rafael-nadal-slams-serbia-fans-after-atp-cup-final-defeat-to-novak-djokovic

Rafael Nadal hit out at the Serbia fans after his defeat to rival Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP Cup.

World number one Nadal had the opportunity to clinch the inaugural ATP Cup for Spain after team-mate Roberto Bautista Agut beat Viktor Troicki in the opening singles match.

Nadal fell short against Djokovic, however, losing 6-2 7-6 in front of a heavily pro-Serbia crowd.

Here comes the cheering section 🚶‍♂️#ATPCup | #SRBESP pic.twitter.com/r2ZrgRupt8 — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 12, 2020

The Spanish legend appeared unhappy with the crowd during the match, offering a sarcastic thumbs up after being broken for the second time in the opening set.

Asked about the supporters after the defeat, Nadal said: ‘Sometimes people from some countries, they probably don’t understand how the tennis goes.

‘They think it’s about football. Atmosphere in tennis is different. At some point the respect with small part of the crowd have been not there.’

Nadal missed the deciding doubles match in the final of the ATP Cup, with Spanish pair Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta facing Djokovic and Troicki.





