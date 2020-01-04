rafael-nadal-makes-winning-start-as-spain-look-for-back-to-back-team-competition-wins

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal picked up where he left off in 2019 by making a winning start to 2020 as he looks to secure back-to-back team titles for his country.

Nadal defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets as Spain beat Georgia in Perth at the ATP Cup – a competition that takes place just six weeks after their Davis Cup triumph in Madrid.

Roberto Bautista Agut had put Spain ahead with a double bagel win over world No. 679 Aleksandre Metreveli but Nadal was faced with a far more formidable, and familiar, opponent in the form of Basilashvili, winning 6-3 7-5.

It didn’t go all his own way. Having been broken in the opening game of the match, Nadal also struggled to close it out.

He failed to serve it out twice from 5-2 up in the second set as Basilashvili rallied late on but Nadal broke again and eventually came through.

‘It feels like the 2019 season didn’t end yet, everything is too short,’ Nadal smiled. ‘But I’m super, super happy to be here in Perth for the first time in my life. Amazing experience, one of the nicest arenas that I ever played.

‘It’s a tough first match of the season, of course. Nikoloz is a great player with great victories on tour so yeah not an easy start.

‘It’s true I had the match under control 6-3 5-2 with a double break but then he played some good games and I had some mistakes.

‘You have a couple of mistakes against a player like him and you’re in trouble. Luckily I played a good game in the 5-5 game and was able to close the match now.

‘I love playing for my country, it’s always a big honour to play not just for me and my team – my personal team – but to play for the rest of my friends and the country, it’s an extra motivation.

‘We had a great experience a few weeks ago winning the Davis Cup in Madrid and now here we are so we’re going to try our best.’

In Sydney, meanwhile, Croatia secured victory over Croatia courtesy of wins from Marin Cilic and Borna Coric.

The latter’s win, over world No. 4 Dominic Thiem, was especially impressive

In the day session in Perth, Japan secured a 3-0 win over Uruguay.

Nadal’s great rival Novak Djokovic was also a winner in Brisbane, beating Kevin Anderson to wrap up a win for Serbia against South Africa, while France beat Chile in the day session.

