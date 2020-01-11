rafael-nadal-and-novak-djokovic-set-showdown-as-spain-book-serbia-atp-cup-final-clash

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will lock horns for the first time in 2020 on Sunday, when Spain take on Serbia in the final of the ATP Cup.

It’s a dream final for organisers of the inaugural team event between two of men’s tennis’ three most famous faces.

Spain and Serbia won both of their singles matches in their respective semi-finals against Australia and Russia, but the world’s top-ranked duo Nadal and Djokovic were forced to dig deep once again in thrilling encounters at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Nadal looked as if he was heading for back-to-back singles defeats against 20-year-old Aussie Alex de Minuar, who put in a blistering display for the first hour-and-a-half of their encounter.

But despite dominating, he was punished at the end of the second set, with Nadal converting his first break point of the match on set point, and from there it was one way traffic as he followed up Roberto Bautista Agut’s impressive 6-1 6-4 win over Nick Kyrgios with a 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory.

Spain are targeting a bizarre double, having won the Davis Cup a matter of weeks ago to finish the 2019 season, while Serbia have bounced back impressively after their tearful exit from the quarter-finals in Madrid, where they were beaten by the Russians.

Djokovic – who thumped Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in their last meeting on these shores, in the 2019 Australian Open final – led the fightback to book his country’s spot in the final by overcoming one of the biggest threats to his Australian Open crown: Daniil Medvedev.

The world No. 2 hailed his 6-1 5-7 6-4 win over Medvedev as an ‘exceptional match’ after following up Dusan Lajovic’s surprise straight sets win over Karen Khachanov.

‘It was an exceptional match,’ said Djokovic. ‘Yesterday I spent almost three hours on the court, today was pretty similar. Lots of rallies, probably more rallies than yesterday. It was very exhausting.

‘Daniil Medvedev is one of the best players in the world and he showed today why. He’s very difficult to break from the baseline, he’s very tall, he’s got a good serve and this was the greatest challenge I had so far this year. I’m very grateful to experience this with a lot of Serbian fans that came out today and supported us.’

Djokovic had lost his previous two meetings with Medvedev and employed a different strategy early in the match, using a lot of drop-shots and short slices to try and disrupt the 23-year-old Russian.

‘It worked unfortunately only for a set,’ smiled Djokovic. ‘After that he started figuring out the strategy so I had to adjust and had to change. He started feeling the ball much better, much less unforced errors, he felt more comfortable.

‘As we were progressing in the match, the conditions were getting slower and with the bigger fluffier balls and slower conditions it’s really difficult to find an empty corner or a spot where you can go through Medvedev from the baseline.

‘That’s why he’s top-five in the world and has had amazing results in the last 12 months. It was a big battle all the way through the last shot. I thought it was great quality tennis.’





