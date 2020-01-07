rae-sremmurd-stars-swae-lee-and-slim-jxmmi’s-stepdad-‘shot-and-killed-by-their-brother’

Rae Sremmurd’s stepfather has been shot and killed by their half-brother, it has been reported.

Floyd Sullivan, who was in a relationship with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s mother Bernadette, reportedly died on Monday following a shooting in Tupelo, Mississippi on Monday.

According to TMZ, Tupelo Police Department says officers were called to a property where they found Floyd with several gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The rappers’ younger half-brother Michael Sullivan, aged 19, is allegedly being held for psychiatric evaluation.

In a statement released to WCBI, Tupelo PD added: ‘There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time.’

Lee County Medical Examiner reportedly identified the victim as Floyd.

The 62-year-old is known to have had a close relationship with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi and helped raise them since they were in middle school.

Tupelo PD investigating a homicide on Lumpkin Ave Monday night #wcbinews pic.twitter.com/0ZgvYeqNNQ — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) January 7, 2020

Floyd was also father to biological son, Floyd Jr, from a previous relationship.

Neither rapper has spoken out about the sad news, but Swae Lee posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday with a heartbroken emoji.

An Instagram account believed to belong to their mother Bernadette, responded to a friend who sent their prayers earlier today. Bernadette simply replied: ‘Thank you.’

Rae Sremmurd are best known for their 2016 single Black Beatles which went viral, and have since released the hit songs No Type, No Flex Zone and Swang.

Black Beatles, which features Gucci Mane, soared to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number two in the UK.

They’ve also enjoyed success as solo artists, most notably Swae Lee who earned a huge hit single with French Montana on Unforgettable.

He also features on Travis Scott’s chart-topping song Sicko Mode alongside Drake and recently worked with Ellie Goulding and Diplo.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Rae Sremmurd’s reps for comment.





