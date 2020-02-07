Radio host’s Carney’s Kids charity sets 20th annual bash

Longtime local radio host John Carney is up to his old tricks — throwing “CarneyVal” later this month to raise money for his Carney’s Kids charity.The do-good shindig is set for Feb. 22 at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.Carney is the host, along with Julie Buck, from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays on KTRS (550 AM).

John Carney at a recent “Carney’s Kids” fundraiser, dressed as a … wait for it … French kiss.

This marks the 20th year that Carney will don unusual, and sometimes questionable, attire and ply patrons with food and cocktails for a good cause. (Masks and costumes are encouraged, but not mandatory.)Carney’s Kids provides financial support and promotes kid-focused organizations.An open bar will pour from 6 to 10 p.m., with food from 13 STL restaurants being served until 8 p.m.Riding herd over the evening as emcee will be KTRS colleague Heidi Glaus. Comedians Julian McCullough and Billy Wayne Davis will crack wise and music will be provided by the Soulard Island Dudes.Tickets are $125, or $1,000 for a table of 10. For more information or tickets, go to carneyskids.org.Editor’s note: The Post-Dispatch’s Joe Holleman is a regular guest on KTRS’ mid-morning show with Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday.

St. Louis Post-DispatchYour weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

“The Jesus Rolls” is a sequel to the Coen Brothers’ classic comedy “The Big Lebowski,” which was released in 1998 and starred STL’s John Goodman.

She spent two years at KMOV after stints in Indiana, California and mid-Missouri.

Restaurants in Milwaukee and Texas have begun to serve versions, and a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at a Brooklyn, New York bakery.

Restaurants in Milwaukee and Texas have begun to serve versions, and a plain gooey butter cake can be bought at a Brooklyn, New York bakery.

Hulsey, a St. Francis Borgia High grad, takes over the big chair on Saturday and Sunday mornings. She will continue to report during weekday mornings.

A Florissant native and Mizzou grad, Jim Castillo will anchor weather segments during afternoon and evening newscasts on weekdays and Saturday.

Herb Foerster Sr., former aquatic house chief, died Sunday at age 89. He cared for Siegfried, one of the zoo’s biggest-ever stars, from 1961 to 1970.

John Carney at a recent “Carney’s Kids” fundraiser, dressed as a … wait for it … French kiss.