radical-plan-to-slash-nrl-pay-to-flat-fee

The NRL is considering a radical plan to pay every player in rugby league a flat fee of $100,000 next season in a bid to stop the game going broke.

The plan will be one of many financial strategies discussed by the ARL Commission when it meets to discuss ways of saving the game on Monday.

It is a model the Players Association isn’t thrilled about – but also recognises may be necessary to stop rugby league going bankrupt or clubs going to the wall.

“It has been discussed and while we hope it doesn’t come to that, the harsh reality is that it may,” a senior player told Wide World of Sports.

“It means a huge pay cut for some of the game’s high profile players and a smaller cut for others – but in the end, it may save all our jobs … and the game.”

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is one of the NRL’s top earners. (getty)

The Players Association may agree to the deal for next season, before ideally returning to a free market system when the game is back on its feet in 2022.

The flat fee will become more likely to be introduced if the NRL fails to play any more games this season, putting increased strain on an already shaky financial situation.

It will have massive implications for the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Daly Cherry-Evans and Cameron Smith, who are on packages worth over $1 million each.

The NRL is already slashing costs wherever it can but with the massive TV dollars evaporating, player salary cuts are a certainty.