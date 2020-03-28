radhika-apte’s-masked-pic-from-hospital-leaves-fans-concerned;-actress-clarifies-‘not-for-covid-19’

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12: 14 [IST]

For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity… I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx." (sic) Recently, while speaking with a leading daily, Radhika urged people to take the 21-day lockdown seriously. The actress said, "It is important for celebrities or anybody who has slightest influence to pass on information that is valuable because people are not taking it seriously. Something like this has never happened before and people are finding it bizarre. And the immediate need of feeding their families and getting work done seems important. People think nothing is going to happen to me and that it is just flu and I am going to do it. But it is spreading so rapidly and people do not understand the seriousness of it." Radhika further added, "I will advise people to stay at home and try to feel grateful for what they have as there are lots of people, who are in a bad place at the moment, like the daily wage workers and so many. Try to make people aware of the situation and if you have domestic help or workers, if you can keep (them) on payroll, it will be extremely wise to do that." The actress also opened up about how she is spending the lockdown time and said, "I am trying to write, watch, read but more important than that there are so many things that you forget when are busy, like caring for yourself. The first thing I did was to clean and organise my house, it took me a while. But it was so satisfying, de-cluttering everything, throwing things I do not need. I made a whole bag for charity and did shopping for charity, which was important to do."