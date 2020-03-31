radhika-apte-requests-people-to-not-hoard-food,-to-donate-to-daily-wage-workers

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 19: 47 [IST]

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Radhika Apte is self-isolating herself in her house in London, where she lives with her husband Benedict Taylor. The actress gave an account of how the situation is in London as of now. Drawing a parallel to what is happening in India, she said that people are panic-buying in the UK too, which she thinks is a shame as this is not a food crisis. Radhika also appealed to everyone to care for the sections of people which will be worst hit by this crisis, the daily wage workers, by requesting everyone to donate in whatever ways they can. Talking to Hindustan Times, Radhika said about the lockdown situation in London, “It’s the same, it’s completely locked down. People are panicking, and the supermarkets are quite empty. We are not in a food crisis, so it’s really a shame. A friend of mine told me from Goa (India) that there’s no food there. I think we need to be vigilant about it, if we start behaving like this, a lot of people will suffer. Nothing here is open apart from pharmacies and supermarkets. You are allowed to go and exercise, so I go for running.” When asked for her opinion on the Hindi film industry being shut for business, Radhika said it is the daily wage workers we should really worry about. “We are still in a far better condition, we are all in a business where most people have savings. It’s the most of the Indian population we need to worry about. A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their jobs. There’s only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It’s really not a lot that needs to donate, there are so many platforms. Also, please don’t hoard food, there’s no shortage. It’s damaging for others,” she said. With regard to work, Radhika is all set to make her directorial debut with the film Sleepwalkers. She will also be seen in a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, titled Raat Akeli Hai. ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Radhika Apte Reports Her Travel Experience Flying To London; Says Flight Was Full! ALSO READ: Radhika Apte’s Masked Pic From Hospital Leaves Fans Concerned; Actress Clarifies ‘Not For COVID-19’