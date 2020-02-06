Rad the questions that the Road Crew answered this week

Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

The closures include one on Interstate 255 that will last until mid-June; in downtown St. Louis, five ramps will close permanently.

Snow is expected Wednesday, and the National Weather Service says the area could see one to three inches.

Lee E. Lett, of Farmington, died Sunday night after being hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene.

Snow is expected Wednesday, and the National Weather Service says the area could see one to three inches.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least three minutes and then cooling it before drinking, cooking or giving it to pets.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to arrive between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

Land between 20th and 22nd street has been designated as the city’s new soccer stadium district.

Lee E. Lett, of Farmington, died Sunday night after being hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene.

St. Louis reached a record high of 69 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to arrive between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.