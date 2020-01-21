racist-bully-gets-12-years-jail-for-threats-to-kill-neighbor-and-his-family

A racist bully was ordered to spend 12 years behind bars for death threats against his neighbors.

Carl Dean Wynn, 60, was handed the sentence on Thursday after he was found guilty of felony terroristic threatening in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Wynn was charged after he violently confronted his neighbor, 40-year-old Joshua LeFever, in front of his home, which was undergoing a roof replacement.

Prosecutors said Wynn was angry because most of the construction workers LeFever hired were Hispanic.

LeFever said he was in his pickup truck when Wynn approached the vehicle, pulled the door open and started calling LeFever and the workers racial slurs while poking LeFever in the chest.

Wynn then demanded that LeFever fight him, but LeFever refused and asked Wynn to leave – which is when Wynn said he was going to kill LeFever, his wife, and his two children, according to court records.

LeFever returned to his home and locked the door, but Wynn returned and told him he was going to need 24-hour security, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Wynn then left before police arrived and interviewed a 22-year-old witness, Danielle Paul, who confirmed LeFever’s account. Paul said she saw Wynn open LeFever’s vehicle door, poke him in the chest and call him racial slurs as he threatened him.

This was not Wynn’s first construction-related criminal offense. He was arrested in 2006 for harassing Graham Smith Construction while impersonating a US Border Patrol Agent.

Wynn reportedly threw spikes onto the driveway of the business from a green Jeep with a portion of the great seal of the United States and the words ‘United States Citizens Task Force.’

Federal agents arrested Wynn and found spike sticks in the Jeep. They searched his home and found official-looking badges, bullet-proof vests, and green caps with lettering that read ‘US Border Patrol.’

Police say Wynn also sent the construction company faxes with an emblem similar to that on his Jeep,, which claimed the company was under investigation for hiring practices. Wynn, a former carpenter, later reportedly complained that the company hired illegal immigrants who prevented him from working.

He was sentenced to a year in federal prison in August 2007. Since his release, he has been convicted of misdemeanor terroristic threatening twice.