Racism Has To Be Stopped, ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Recount Racist Social Media Messages and Shouts out That “This Has To Stop”.

The women of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” recently gathered in a soundstage in Los Angeles to recount their time on the ABC dating competition program. It was not only what happened inside the mansion that was discussed, but the online harassment faced by the contestants of the show also was brought out.

Lindsay, a previous contestant, discussed about what she had to face after starring in Season 21 of the romance competition before she received her own season of “The Bachelorette,” which made her the first black bachelorette in the history of the show. Few comments that some of the girls from the current season starring Weber received was also readout. Lindsay seemed to be crying while she read some of the comments.

Although the host Harrison and Lindsay agreed that the messages held tones of hate speech, they did not seem to call them out as racist.

Sydney Hightower said about the problems she’d faced regarding the hateful messages that she received from “The Bachelor” fans. The Alabama native went on to say that she had experienced racially-toned messages since her youth. It was nothing new to her. She became strong because of the things she has been through. She was brought up in rural Alabama, and she had to go through a painful childhood.

Tammy Ly, another contestant, told that people asked her to get Coronavirus or to go back to Korea and die. She added that people knew it hurts and that it is the only way to hurt.

Shirin Lewis, another woman contestant, also mentioned that she, too, received a lot of messages regarding her hair color and skin tone, which indicates that she is ugly.

The program concluded making a view that social media is a platform where people express their views, but it was used to tell nasty things too. All the women felt relieved after pouring their minds out, and they told that it is 2020, and it was high time that people had changed.