rachel-riley-is-a-one-woman-urban-dictionary-and-explains-all-the-dirty-words-banned-on-countdown-to-susie-dent

If you ever want to know the meaning of a dirty word but don’t have the time to scroll through Urban Dictionary- Countdown’s Susie Dent suggests you ask Rachel Riley instead.

The Dictionary Corner stalwart – who has been a part of the programme since 1992 – revealed that instances of words being removed from the show because of its pre-watershed air time ‘happens quite a lot.’

But if you need an explanation for those naughty words, you might want to go straight to Rachel.

‘Rachel says “Susie knows every single word in the dictionary apart from the rude ones.” And I think that’s probably true,’ the presenter shared with Metro.co.uk.

‘Sometimes I will read, very innocently, a definition of something from the dictionary and not know that in the urban dictionary there’s a much ruder definition of it,’ she explained.

‘Rachel will know what the ruder definition is while I have no clue and she often educates me on that one afterward.’

Given that she’s been the guiding hand of the Dictionary Corner for nearly 20 years, this gap in knowledge is surprising. Luckily for Susie, however, she won’t have long to wait before her vocabulary is again improved as the numbers whizz is returning from maternity leave to the Channel 4 show for filming ‘in a few weeks.’

The 55-year-old is currently the longest-serving presenter on Countdown, beating out Rachel herself and host Nick Hewer.

‘I’ve been there forever,’ Susie revealed on her tenure. ‘I used to joke it would be me and the clock left and then the clock was replaced!’

She added: ‘I’ve been doing it…it was almost my first working week I was asked to audition and I said no. [I was working for] Oxford University Press and they supply the dictionaries from the show.

‘I was eventually persuaded by my boss to do it – thank goodness for him!’

But if you’re ever worried that there could be Susie-shaped void in the Dictionary Corner sometime soon, fear not – she told us she’s not going anywhere.

‘I honestly still love it,’ she gushed. ‘I still feel the adrenaline of the clock. It never gets old for me. I’ll keep doing it as long as they’ll have me.’

Countdown airs weekdays on Channel 4.





