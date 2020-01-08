rachel-riley-and-pasha-kovalev-step-out-for-the-first-time-with-baby-maven-and-serve-serious-parent-goals

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been spotted out and about for the first time since the birth of their daughter, Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, and they couldn’t have looked prouder.

The couple, who welcomed their first child before Christmas, were all smiles as they headed to London’s Paddington Station together, in their first public outing since the birth.

Pasha and Rachel looked relaxed and happy as they strolled with Pasha’s mum, Galina, and the Countdown star carried their little bundle of joy on her front in a baby carrier.

They made sure to wrap up warm for the outing, donning coats and woolly hats to combat the cold – even Maven, who had a little rainbow-coloured hat peeking out of the baby carrier.

Rachel previously revealed that their baby had arrived on their bathroom floor, after making a faster than expected arrival.

She shared a photo of her and Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha with their baby girl, telling fans: ‘2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!

‘Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

‘After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in to be nick of time!

‘She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love.’

Rachel announced her pregnancy in May using the medium of a Countdown conundrum, reading ‘R TINY MATE’, which spelled out ‘maternity’.

The couple also got married in Las Vegas in July, after starting to date in 2014 after they were paired together on Strictly.

Pasha revealed earlier this year that he would be retiring from the show, telling his fans: ‘After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals and lifting 1 glitter ball, it’s time for me to find a new challenge and so I’ve decided to make last year – my final season on Strictly.

‘I’ve had 8 fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is.’





