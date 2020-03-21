rachel-lindsay-posts-pic-with-her-shirtless-husband-working-out-together-while-in-quarantine

Rachel Lindsay and her hubby, Bryan Abasolo, look great together, one of the main reasons being that they are both in great shape! That being said, this was proven once again by The Bachelorette star who took to social media to share a workout pic.

The image that featured the man shirtless also came with an update on how they have been doing in self-isolation together amid the COVID-19 threat.

As it turns out, they are yet to ‘get on each other’s nerves’ as per the caption!

Working out together must be the perfect way for the married couple to stay busy and entertained during the quarantine.

Besides, she even made reference to the saying ‘The couple that [blank] together, stays together,’ in their case the ‘blank’ being filled in with ‘works out,’ of course.

‘You know the saying: ‘The couple that works out together…doesn’t get on each other’s nerves. At least that’s how it goes during these times. Join us TOMORROW at 3pm EST for a LIVE WORKOUT. Grab your partner, friend, roommate or just yourself and join us for a little RnB Leg Day. #letsgetit,’ the Bachelorette star wrote in the caption.

The image she shared on her IG page shows the man with no shirt on, his rock hard 8-pack on full display.

But he was not the only one as Lindsey’s abs are also visible since she was wearing a light grey crop top and matching high-waisted leggings.

Furthermore, to keep her hair out of the way, she also sported a high bun and a blue headband.

It did not take long at all for fans to start gushing over the two in the comment section, writing things like: ‘You guys are a beautiful couple!’

A lot of people also left heart emojis under the snap, making very visible just how much they loved the #goals pair.



