Rachel Bilson Finally Apologized For Her Breakup With Ex -Boyfriend Adam Brody ! Why did she mention a case of so long ago? Check it out.

It seems like finally after much controversial drama, star Rachel Bilson has finally apologized for her real.m life breakup with on-screen boyfriend Adam Brody that happened way back in 2006.

Recently, Bilson responded to InStyle’s Instagram post of the article, apologizing and writing that she is sorry. Although the couple lasted for only three years, fans were still heartbroken and it felt like true love is hard to find or maybe doesn’t exist at all.

It was one of those adorable couples and their breakup surely shocked fans. Unlike their onscreen counterparts who were happily married this real-life situation was quite different from the two breaking up and sharing custody of their two dogs. Take a look at the Instagram post.

The Two Have Moved On With Their Respective Partners And The Past Is Behind Them.

Moreover, while the two are not together anymore they have moved on for the better with Bilson debuting her relationship with SNL comedian Bill Hader at the 2020 Golden Globes. On the other hand, Adam Brody is now happily married to Blair Waldorf herself, Leighton Meester. Both are happy in their respective lives and it seems like the temporary heartbreak was just in the past.

Although the past is very much behind us and it seems like Rachel Bilson is sorry for ruining our high school pair for all us and breaking all the fans’ hearts. They are not the first pair who broke up their teen romance. However it was one of the most talked about on screen romance that did not end well for the reel to real life couple.