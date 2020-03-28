Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Breaking Up With “The O.C.” Costar Adam Brody!

The O.C. was one of the most popular teen dramas of the early 2000s. The ultimate The O.C. couple was Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen who were played by Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody. Bilson and Brody were also together for three years. But it has been more than a decade since they broke up.

Rachel Bilson says sorry

Bilson is now apologetic for breaking fans’ hearts back in 2006 by splitting up with Brody. InStyle posted a picture of the two when they were together and said that their break up after being together for three ruined people’s high school lives. Bilson in the comments apologized to everyone.

Bilson and Brody started dating in 2003 when the first season of The O.C. came out. After being together for three years Bilson and Brody broke up. PEOPLE reported that their romance ended because they just grew apart. They were long been rumoured to be broken up.

Who are they with now?

During their breakup Bilson was on the sets of the science fiction movie Jumper. Her co-star was Hayden Christensen who she dated on-and-off for the next ten years. The couple announced their engagement in 2008 then broke up after two years in August 2010.

After some months they again got together. In the year 2014 they had a daughter and named her Briar Rose Christensen. They finally broke up for the last time in the year 2017. Rachel Bilson is now together with Bill Hader. They made their relationship official by coming together on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

Adam Brody is now together with Leighton Meester. They were costars in the the comedy drama The Oranges. Meester and Brody got married in 2014 after being engaged for a year. They had their daughter Arlo after a year.

Brody and Bilson are still good friends.