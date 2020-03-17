ra-forced-to-suspend-media-rights-talks

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle has postponed talks over the code’s next media rights deal and suspended the Super W finals amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney on Tuesday, Castle admitted there would be some financial “bumps in the road for rugby” but reassured fans the game would emerge “bigger and stronger” in the face of the pandemic.

She also confirmed that SANZAAR was examining the possibility of holding domestic competitions as Super Rugby goes on hold during the global health crisis.

Castle added there was no official time at which Super Rugby would need to continue and that professional players would continue to be paid.

The Wallabies July Test series against Ireland and Fiji are still up in the air while RA have also called off plans to hold the Super W finals this month.

The Reds v Brumbies match will now be held in late May as Super Rugby teams continue to train with hopes of resuming play in a few weeks.

Castle said she was still awaiting the outcome of tests relating to members of the Australian men’s sevens team who displayed flu-like symptoms. RA’s offices were closed for cleaning as a result.