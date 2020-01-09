r-kelly’s-girlfriends-azriel-clary-and-joycelyn-savage-get-into-brutal-brawl-as-police-are-called-to-apartment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

R Kelly’s two girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage were involved in a brawl in his Chicago apartment.

Police were reportedly called to the disgraced singer’s Trump Tower apartment right after the two started to fight.

Azriel started an Instagram Live on 8 January as she gathered her things to leave the apartment when Joycelyn came into the room and the two started arguing.

Joycelyn was heard screaming: ‘You know that’s wrong. This is his house. You’re disrespectful, you’re so evil.’

Azriel responded: ‘I’m not evil baby, I need to protect myself’ before Joycelyn approached the girl, pointing her fingers, and the phone was dropped.

All that could be heard after was screaming and sounds of slamming.

Azriel, 22, met the I Believe I Can Fly singer when she was only 17 years old in 2015 and it’s alleged that Joycelyn slept with R Kelly and her when she was a minor.

She was then heard yelling: ‘Bh, you going to jail. You sleeping with me as a minor,’ before Joycelyn screamed: ‘Liar!’

Clary was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was listed as being in good condition.

In another Live video, Clary was seen speaking to police and said: ‘We both live here. She came up here with another woman named Kimberly. I don’t know who she was, but Joycelyn attacked me once in here and again out there.

‘You can ask Trump security. She came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself, so I would like to press charges.’

The brawl took place on the Ignition singer’s 53rd birthday.

Azriel has been moving out of his home in a bid to distance herself from the drama surrounding the singer.

According to reports, the long-time girlfriend of Kelly – who is currently awaiting trial in prison – has decided to move into her own place in Chicago.

She lived in the apartment with the singer and Joycelyn, but found being constantly ‘immersed in the drama at all times’ to be too much, according to TMZ.

However, she maintains that she still supports R Kelly but wants to focus on her own life and singing career.

Azriel is also planning to support herself through a TV project and modelling jobs and is also planning to document her daily life and pursue acting as well as singing.

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for comment.





