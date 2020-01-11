r-kelly’s-girlfriends-azriel-clary-and-joycelyn-savage-drag-each-other-to-floor-in-brutal-fight-video

R Kelly’s girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage have allegedly been seen dragging each other to the floor in a brutal video of their recent fight.

The brawl, which began in a hotel room at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago, spilled out into the hallway as the two women raged at each other.

Azriel was seen dragging Jocelyn across the floor and throwing her against a wall, in the video obtained by TMZ, while each landed punches on the other before they were eventually pulled apart by onlookers.

Police were reportedly called to the disgraced singer’s Trump Tower apartment right after the two started to fight on the singer’s 53rd birthday.

Azriel was live on Instagram on 8 January as she gathered her things to leave the apartment when Joycelyn came into the room and the two started arguing.

Joycelyn was heard screaming: ‘You know that’s wrong. This is his house. You’re disrespectful, you’re so evil.’

Azriel responded: ‘I’m not evil baby, I need to protect myself’ before Joycelyn approached the girl, pointing her fingers, and the phone was dropped.

All that could be heard after was screaming and sounds of slamming.

Clary was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was listed as being in good condition.

Azriel, 22, met the I Believe I Can Fly singer when she was only 17 years old in 2015 and it’s alleged that Joycelyn slept with her and R Kelly when she was a minor.

In another Live video, Clary was seen speaking to police and said: ‘We both live here. She came up here with another woman named Kimberly. I don’t know who she was, but Joycelyn attacked me once in here and again out there.

‘You can ask Trump security. She came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself, so I would like to press charges.’

It was recently reported that Azriel moved out of his home to distance herself from all the drama, instead moving into her own pad in Chicago.

She lived in the Trump Towers condo with the singer and his other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, but found being constantly ‘immersed in the drama at all times’ to be too much, according to TMZ.





