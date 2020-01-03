r.-kelly’s-brother-carey-kelly-claims-singer-‘offered-him-money’-to-take-rap-for-child-sex-tape-charges

R. Kelly’s younger brother has claimed the singer offered him money to take the blame for the tape the star faced child pornography charges over.

Carey Kelly has spoken out about his older brother in a new documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

In the three-part documentary, he claims he was offered a car, a record deal, and $50,000 to say it was him appearing in the 27-minute-long sex tape.

Although R. Kelly has always denied any allegations of wrongdoing made against him.

Carey exclaimed: ‘He was asking me, “You need to say that was you.” Commit a crime pretty much to say that was me on the tape with a minor.

‘Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn’t have anything to do with me? He was saying, “Man, I’ll buy you a car, I’ll buy you a record deal, I’ll give you $50,000.” I said, “Let me tell you something, man. You ain’t got enough money for me to say that’s me. Because it ain’t worth me selling my soul”.’

It follows after R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges he asked someone to bribe a government official to procure a fake ID the day before he married Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time.

The star appeared via video feed in court in December 2019 where he denied the charge of scheming with others to pay for the document, ahead of the secret 1994 ceremony.

Earlier this month a new indictment accused the singer, 52, of bribing a government official in Illinois back in 1994 to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah (named as Jane Doe in documents, but believed to be Aaliyah) to show she was 18 years old. It’s alleged the ID was used in order to secure a marriage license when Aaliyah was 15.

Kelly, then 27, and Aaliyah married in August 1994, a day after the alleged bribe took place, reports The New York Times. The same claim was made in a documentary, Surviving R Kelly, that aired in January, by one of Kelly’s former tour managers.

Responding to the latest claims, Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, said in an interview with Good Morning America: ‘My understanding is that [Aaliyah] did not claim to be 15, and in order to get married, she had to lie about her age.’

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker’s lawyers have long maintained that Kelly was unaware of Aaliyah’s age when they married, while the Illinois marriage license used for the wedding said she was 18.

The new charges against Kelly add to an already existing indictment filed against the star – accusing him of ‘sexually exploiting underage girls and coercing them into illegal sexual activity’.

He is currently in prison, without bail, after he was indicted on 18 charges back in July, including sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labour, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

Music boss Damon Dash also appeared in the documentary and revealed that his ex-girlfriend Aaliyah wanted nothing to do with R. Kelly and that she was just a ‘sacrificial lamb’.

The 48-year-old claimed the late singer wanted nothing to do with R. Kelly after they got an annulment on their controversial marriage.

Kelly had produced Aaliyah’s first album when she was 14 years old. Sadly, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.

In the clip, Damon made some bold claims as he exclaimed that if other people had protected Aaliyah then ‘so many other girls wouldn’t have gotten touched’.

‘Whether they know whether they’re in a bad place or not, the fact that they were able to get touched and they were in a bad place they would have been able to have gotten help earlier,’ he began.

‘You shouldn’t always have to learn from pain but you can learn from other people.’

He continued that Aaliya was like’ the sacrificial lamb’ and she didn’t deserve ‘any of that’.

He explained: ‘I know the whole story and I know it was to cover up and all of that, but how did that cover it up it just made the conversation less crazy like he married a child.

‘You know that was a good soul, a good girl and she wasn’t even so resentful like ‘let that man live but keep that fr away from me.

‘That’s all she wanted. She was just happy to be away.’

He went on to allege that R. Kelly and Aaliyah’s marriage was a ‘cover-up’.

‘He married a child,’ he added.

