r.-kelly-lands-in-more-trouble-after-new-videos-are-found-by-authorities

It appears that things are going to get worse for R. Kelly’s ongoing legal troubles, as it was recently reported that the last two women who came forward to testify against the disgraced R&B mogul, have also backed up their words with numerous incriminating recordings of the notorious singer.

Apparently, according to the two new witnesses, during the time they spent with the “I Believe I Can Fly” performer, they were both put at risk of contracting Herpes by Kelly, as even though the musician had the disease at the time, he still refused to use condoms.

In addition, one of the alleged abused women reported that she was still a minor when she was intimate with Kelly in 2015.

The testimony of the two supposed new victims comes amid reports of new evidence against the disgraced singer, as police recently discovered a large amount of cellular telephones, tablets, computers, and videotapes in a storage unit in Kelly’s name in Elk Grover, Illinois.

However, the trial against the singer will have to wait for the time being due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The musician, who at present, is kept at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, has made headlines recently, as he complained about his living conditions at the facility.

According to Kelly, it was unfair that he was denied any visitations, as he was not able to meet with his legal team or Joycelyn Savage, the only one of his girlfriends that remained by his side since Azriel Clary broke up with him in December.

