r.-kelly-asks-to-be-released-from-jail-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak

R. Kelly thinks he should be released from jail in light of the dangers of the coronavirus. His attorney, Steven Greenberg, has filed a motion requesting his release from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on bond, as Kelly falls within the age group of those most affected by the virus, Complex reports.

According to court documents, Greenberg has built a case around the Bail Reform Act, which allows for the temporary release of an individual in custody for reasons pertaining to the person’s defense or other compelling matters. Greenberg suggests both scenarios apply for Kelly, who is reportedly finding it difficult to meet with his legal team, and is at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus due to his age and recent surgery.

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC [Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center] is great, and if one does get sick jail healthcare is notoriously substandard,” the document reads.

R. Kelly isn’t the only incarcerated celebrity seeking release in response to the pandemic. 6ix9ine filed a similar motion earlier this week, although he was denied his request to be confined at home.

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next