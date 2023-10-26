Take the Ultimate Disney Quiz: Test Your Knowledge on “Hercules” and Discover if You’re a True Expert!

Welcome to the ultimate Disney Quiz! Do you think you know everything about Hercules? From characters to plot twists, this test is a fun way to prove your knowledge. Prepare to embark on a journey through Ancient Greece with our beloved demigod. Let's see if you are the ultimate Hercules fan!

Who is the main antagonist in Disney's Hercules?

Hades Zeus Ares Poseidon

What is the name of Hercules' love interest in the film?

Megara Athena Hera Persephone

You may also like this article: Marvel Quiz: Unleash Your Inner Expert on the Epic Animated Universe of the Eternals Which famous singer provides the singing voice for Hercules?

Ricky Martin Michael Bolton Roger Bart Elton John

Who are Hercules' sidekicks in the film?

Timon and Pumbaa Phil and Pegasus Mushu and Cri-Kee Flounder and Sebastian

What is the name of the city that Hercules aspires to live in?

Athens Olympus Sparta Corinth

Who voiced Hades in the film Hercules?

Danny DeVito James Woods John Goodman Tom Hanks

Discover the Strength of Your Hercules Knowledge

As a classic of Disney's Renaissance period, Hercules has been capturing hearts since its premiere in 1997. Based on ancient Greek mythology, the animated film portrays the journey of Hercules, the son of Zeus, as he seeks to reclaim his godhood by proving himself a true hero.

The film is celebrated for its unique animation style, compelling narrative, memorable characters, and the magnificent music that keeps us humming along. Do you think you know everything there is about this Disney classic? Test your knowledge with our fun quiz! Here are some topics we'll cover:

The Compelling Characters

The Memorable Quotes

The Catchy Songs

The Riveting Plotline

The Fascinating Mythology

The quiz will not only test your memory of the film, but also your understanding of the intricate details. From the main characters to the most minor details, there's much to remember about this beloved Disney classic.

So, are you ready to go the distance? Whether you're a casual fan or a Hercules aficionado, this quiz is a fun way to test your knowledge and maybe even learn something new. Good luck!