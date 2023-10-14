Take our Naruto Quiz and test your knowledge of every detail of Tsunade’s incredible life!

Take our Naruto Quiz and test your knowledge of every detail of Tsunade's incredible life!
Welcome to our Quiz ! This quiz is specifically focused on the intriguing life of the powerful Tsunade. Known as the Legendary Sannin and Fifth Hokage, Tsunade’s life is filled with compelling events and mysteries. Are you confident in your knowledge about her? Let’s test your fanhood and see how much you truly know!

Who is Tsunade’s grandfather?
Tobirama Senju
Hashirama Senju
Madara Uchiha
Sakumo Hatake
What is the name of Tsunade’s summon?
Katsuyu
Gamabunta
Manda
Pakkun
What is Tsunade’s title in the medical field?
Head of the Medical Department
The best medical-nin in Konoha
Co-founder of the Medical department
The first medical-nin
Which of Tsunade’s loved ones was killed in battle?
Jiraiya
Kushina Uzumaki
Itachi Uchiha
Who gave Tsunade her necklace?
Hashirama Senju
Tobirama Senju
Jiraiya
Dan Kato
What is Tsunade’s specialty in jutsu?
Genjutsu
Taijutsu
Medical Ninjutsu
Ninjutsu

About Tsunade

Tsunade, also known as the Fifth Hokage, is one of the most influential characters in the Naruto series. She is part of the legendary Sannin, three of the greatest shinobi of their time. Tsunade has a tumultuous past and detailed life story that contributes to her growth as a character and her leadership in the world.

Early Life

  • She is the granddaughter of the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju, inheriting his will of fire.
  • Her younger brother Nawaki and lover Dan Kato died, leading to her fear of blood and deep-seated longing for peace.
  • She left Konoha following these tragedies and developed a gambling habit, often going by the alias ‘The Legendary Sucker’ due to her poor luck.

Skills and Abilities

  • Tsunade is renowned as the world’s strongest kunoichi and the greatest medical-nin.
  • She mastered the art of Creation Rebirth, allowing her to heal without the need for hand seals.
  • She is also known for her superhuman strength, which she channels through her perfect chakra control.

As the Fifth Hokage

Despite her initial refusal, she accepted the position of the Fifth Hokage after being convinced by . As Hokage, she worked tirelessly to rebuild Konoha after Orochimaru’s invasion and was instrumental in setting up the medical system in the Shinobi world.

