Take our Disney Quiz and find out just how much of an expert you truly are on “The Little Mermaid”!

Published on by
Take our Disney Quiz and find out just how much of an expert you truly are on "The Little Mermaid"!
Deploy Folding Table of contents

Welcome to the Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove your knowledge about the classic film, The Little Mermaid. Whether you’re Ariel’s biggest fan or just a casual viewer, let’s see how much you really know about the undersea world of Atlantica, its charming characters, and unforgettable songs. Take on the challenge and dive right in!

What is the name of Ariel’s father?
King Triton
King Neptune
Prince Eric
Sebastian
What type of creature is Ursula?
Octopus
Shark
Sea Witch
Mermaid
What is the name of Ariel’s crab friend?
Flounder
Scuttle
Sebastian
Ursula
What is Ariel’s dream?
To be a fish
To marry a prince
To live on land
To be a queen
Who helps Ariel get to land?
Ursula
King Triton
Sebastian
Flounder
What does Ariel trade to Ursula for legs?
Her voice
Her father’s trident
Her place as a mermaid
Her fish friend Flounder

Unravel the Undersea Tale of the Little Mermaid

There are few tales as enchanting and timelessly appealing as Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Since its release in 1989, Ariel’s underwater adventures have captured the hearts of millions, making it a classic in the realm of animation. Journey with us as we dive deeper into this magical story and find out how much of a The Little Mermaid expert you really are.

The Classic Story

Based on the by , The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid with a beautiful voice who dreams of living on land. However, a quick synopsis barely surfaces the depth of this tale. Here are some key points:

  • The Little Mermaid was the 28th film in the Disney Animated Canon
  • The film marked the start of the era known as the
  • It was the first Disney film to receive an Academy Award nomination since The Rescuers (1977)
  • Ariel is one of Disney’s iconic princesses, known for her fiery red hair and enchanting voice

The Characters

Apart from Ariel, The Little Mermaid has a rich ensemble of characters, each with their unique traits and unforgettable moments. Here are a few notable ones:

  • Prince Eric: Ariel’s love interest, who she saves from drowning
  • Ursula: The devious sea witch who grants Ariel’s wish to be human
  • Flounder: Ariel’s loyal best friend
  • Sebastian: The Jamaican crab who serves as King Triton’s advisor
  • Scuttle: The eccentric seagull who gives Ariel advice about human things

The Legacy

Ariel’s tale continues to inspire generations and has left a significant mark on pop culture. Unsurprisingly, The Little Mermaid has spawned sequels, a television series, Broadway musical, and an upcoming live-action film. Here are some of the legacy points:

  • The songs ‘Part of Your World’, ‘Under the Sea’, and ‘’ have become Disney classics
  • The film’s success revived interest in animated films and paved the way for future Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King
  • Ariel’s voice actress, , continues to voice the character in various Disney projects

Now that you’ve revisited the magic of The Little Mermaid, it’s time to test your knowledge. Are you ready to dive into our Disney Quiz? Let’s find out if you are an expert on The Little Mermaid. Good luck!

4.7/5 - (4 votes)

As a young independent media, Moose Gazette aneeds your help. Please support us by following us and bookmarking us on Google News. Thank you for your support!

Follow us on Google News

Adaptive cruise control Anxiety Astrological sign Astrology Bacteria Bankrate Caffeine Calorie Car and Driver Carbohydrate Compost Credit score Diabetes Endurance Fat Fatigue Feeling HealthLine Herb HGTV High-intensity interval training Home improvement Horoscope Insomnia Intel Interest rate Investopedia Magnesium Mayo Clinic Men's Health Metabolism Mindfulness Mortgage insurance Motivation Nutrient Oat Professional golfer Protein Strength training Stretching SUV Verywell Vitamin Yoga Zodiac

Copyright © Moose Gazette 2023 all rights reserved.