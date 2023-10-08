Take our Disney Quiz and find out just how much of an expert you truly are on “The Little Mermaid”!

Deploy Folding Table of contents
Welcome to the Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove your knowledge about the classic film, The Little Mermaid. Whether you’re Ariel’s biggest fan or just a casual viewer, let’s see how much you really know about the undersea world of Atlantica, its charming characters, and unforgettable songs. Take on the challenge and dive right in!
Unravel the Undersea Tale of the Little Mermaid
There are few tales as enchanting and timelessly appealing as Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Since its release in 1989, Ariel’s underwater adventures have captured the hearts of millions, making it a classic in the realm of animation. Journey with us as we dive deeper into this magical story and find out how much of a The Little Mermaid expert you really are.
The Classic Story
Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid with a beautiful voice who dreams of living on land. However, a quick synopsis barely surfaces the depth of this tale. Here are some key points:
- The Little Mermaid was the 28th film in the Disney Animated Canon
- The film marked the start of the era known as the Disney Renaissance
- It was the first Disney film to receive an Academy Award nomination since The Rescuers (1977)
- Ariel is one of Disney’s iconic princesses, known for her fiery red hair and enchanting voice
The Characters
Apart from Ariel, The Little Mermaid has a rich ensemble of characters, each with their unique traits and unforgettable moments. Here are a few notable ones:
- Prince Eric: Ariel’s love interest, who she saves from drowning
- Ursula: The devious sea witch who grants Ariel’s wish to be human
- Flounder: Ariel’s loyal best friend
- Sebastian: The Jamaican crab who serves as King Triton’s advisor
- Scuttle: The eccentric seagull who gives Ariel advice about human things
The Legacy
Ariel’s tale continues to inspire generations and has left a significant mark on pop culture. Unsurprisingly, The Little Mermaid has spawned sequels, a television series, Broadway musical, and an upcoming live-action film. Here are some of the legacy points:
- The songs ‘Part of Your World’, ‘Under the Sea’, and ‘Kiss the Girl’ have become Disney classics
- The film’s success revived interest in animated films and paved the way for future Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King
- Ariel’s voice actress, Jodi Benson, continues to voice the character in various Disney projects
Now that you’ve revisited the magic of The Little Mermaid, it’s time to test your knowledge. Are you ready to dive into our Disney Quiz? Let’s find out if you are an expert on The Little Mermaid. Good luck!
