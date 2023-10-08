Take our Disney Quiz and find out just how much of an expert you truly are on “The Little Mermaid”!

Welcome to the Disney Quiz! This is your chance to prove your knowledge about the classic film, The Little Mermaid. Whether you’re Ariel’s biggest fan or just a casual viewer, let’s see how much you really know about the undersea world of Atlantica, its charming characters, and unforgettable songs. Take on the challenge and dive right in!

What is the name of Ariel’s father?

King Triton King Neptune Prince Eric Sebastian

What type of creature is Ursula?

Octopus Shark Sea Witch Mermaid

What is the name of Ariel’s crab friend?

Flounder Scuttle Sebastian Ursula

What is Ariel’s dream?

To be a fish To marry a prince To live on land To be a queen

Ursula King Triton Sebastian Flounder

What does Ariel trade to Ursula for legs?

Her voice Her father’s trident Her place as a mermaid Her fish friend Flounder

Unravel the Undersea Tale of the Little Mermaid

There are few tales as enchanting and timelessly appealing as Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Since its release in 1989, Ariel’s underwater adventures have captured the hearts of millions, making it a classic in the realm of animation. Journey with us as we dive deeper into this magical story and find out how much of a The Little Mermaid expert you really are.

The Classic Story

Based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid with a beautiful voice who dreams of living on land. However, a quick synopsis barely surfaces the depth of this tale. Here are some key points:

The Little Mermaid was the 28th film in the Disney Animated Canon

The film marked the start of the era known as the Disney Renaissance

It was the first Disney film to receive an Academy Award nomination since The Rescuers (1977)

Ariel is one of Disney’s iconic princesses, known for her fiery red hair and enchanting voice

The Characters

Apart from Ariel, The Little Mermaid has a rich ensemble of characters, each with their unique traits and unforgettable moments. Here are a few notable ones:

Prince Eric: Ariel’s love interest, who she saves from drowning

Ursula: The devious sea witch who grants Ariel’s wish to be human

Flounder: Ariel’s loyal best friend

Sebastian: The Jamaican crab who serves as King Triton’s advisor

Scuttle: The eccentric seagull who gives Ariel advice about human things

The Legacy

Ariel’s tale continues to inspire generations and has left a significant mark on pop culture. Unsurprisingly, The Little Mermaid has spawned sequels, a television series, Broadway musical, and an upcoming live-action film. Here are some of the legacy points:

The songs ‘Part of Your World’, ‘Under the Sea’, and ‘Kiss the Girl’ have become Disney classics

The film’s success revived interest in animated films and paved the way for future Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King

Ariel’s voice actress, Jodi Benson, continues to voice the character in various Disney projects

Now that you’ve revisited the magic of The Little Mermaid, it’s time to test your knowledge. Are you ready to dive into our Disney Quiz? Let’s find out if you are an expert on The Little Mermaid. Good luck!