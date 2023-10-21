Star Wars Quiz: Discover your Jedi knowledge like never before!

Welcome to the Star Wars Quiz! Test your knowledge on the iconic Jedi legends. From Yoda's wisdom to Luke Skywalker's heroics, let's see how well you know these legendary figures from a galaxy far, far away. May the Force be with you as you journey through this exciting quiz!

Who is the oldest known Jedi?

Yoda Kylo Ren Thon Luke Skywalker

What was Obi-Wan Kenobi's original name?

Ben Kenobi Anakin Skywalker Qui-Gon Jinn Obi-Wan Kenobi

What colour was Mace Windu's lightsaber?

Green Red Purple Blue

Who was the master of Qui-Gon Jinn?

How many Sith Lords are allowed to exist at the same time according to the Rule of Two?

Three One Two Four

What is Anakin Skywalker's midi-chlorian count?

Over 20,000 About 15,000 10 Under 5,000

The Jedi Legends in Star Wars Universe

Star Wars isn't just a series of epic space operas; it's also a sprawling universe filled with rich lore, intricate relationships, and complex backstories. At the heart of Star Wars are the Jedi, legendary warriors who use the Force for good. The Jedi are as complex as they are powerful, each having unique abilities, philosophies, and stories.

These Jedi legends play a crucial role in shaping the Star Wars universe, their actions driving the narrative in significant, often game-changing ways. But their depth goes well beyond the big screen. The Star Wars expanded universe – which includes novels, comic books, video games, and more – provides an even wider landscape for these characters to develop.

Notable Jedi Legends

Yoda: Yoda is one of the most recognizable Jedi, known for his wisdom, unique speech pattern, and unparalleled mastery of the Force.

Luke Skywalker: Luke, the protagonist of the original trilogy, is a symbol of hope and resilience. His journey from farm boy to Jedi Knight has inspired millions.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Obi-Wan is a quintessential Jedi, embodying the Order's principles of peace, justice, and knowledge. His relationships with Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker are key to the Star Wars saga.

Mace Windu: Mace Windu, a high-ranking Jedi, is known for his formidable combat skills and his deep purple lightsaber, a rarity within the Jedi Order.

Rey: The sequel trilogy's protagonist, Rey's mysterious past and powerful Force sensitivity made her a key player in the Star Wars saga's conclusion.

Each Jedi legend is a testament to the Star Wars universe's depth and breadth, their stories woven into the fabric of this galactic epic. Whether you're a Star Wars novice or a hardcore fan, the Jedi legends are an integral part of your journey in a galaxy far, far away.