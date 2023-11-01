Netflix Quiz: Discover how well you truly know “The English Game”!

Welcome to our Netflix Quiz focused on The English Game. Test your knowledge of this popular historical drama that delves deep into the origins of modern football. Whether you're a hardcore fan or a casual viewer, this quiz is sure to challenge your understanding and appreciation of the series. So, are you ready to put your fandom to the test?

Who is the creator of The English Game?

Julian Fellowes Martin Scorsese Steven Spielberg David Fincher

What sport is depicted in The English Game?

Cricket Swimming Football Tennis

Which year is The English Game set in?

Which year is The English Game set in?

1880s 1960s 1910s 2000s

Who composed the music for The English Game?

Hans Zimmer Harry Gregson-Williams Ludwig Göransson John Williams

How many episodes are in the first season of The English Game?

6 10 8 13

Which character is a talented footballer from a humble background?

Arthur Kinnaird Fergus Suter Thomas Alva Edison Jimmy Love

About ‘The English Game'

The English Game is a historical sports drama television mini-series that was developed by Julian Fellowes for Netflix. It first premiered on Netflix in March 2020, bringing to life the origins of football (known as soccer in some parts of the world) in the UK and how it became a universally beloved sport.

Main Plot

The narrative of ‘The English Game' centers on various characters who played instrumental roles in the evolution of football in the late 19th century in England. It is set against the background of the class divide, illustrating how football transcended these social barriers. The series tells the story of two footballers from different social backgrounds, Fergus Suter and Arthur Kinnaird, who amidst personal challenges, changed the sport forever.

Production and Cast

Creators: ‘The English Game' was created by Julian Fellowes, known for his acclaimed work in ‘Downtown Abbey.'

The series stars Edward Holcroft as Arthur Kinnaird, and Kevin Guthrie as Fergus Suter. Other key cast members include Niamh Walsh, Charlotte Hope, and Craig Parkinson. Production: The series was produced by Rhonda Smith and filmed in the UK, capturing the authentic aesthetic of the 19th century.

Reception

‘The English Game' has received mixed reviews but has been appreciated for its historical portrayal of the sport's origins and the acting performances. It's a must-watch for fans of football and historical dramas.

Did you know?

‘The English Game' is not just about football. It represents a larger narrative about class struggle and social reform in 19th century England.

Fergus Suter and Arthur Kinnaird, the central characters of the show, were real-life figures in the history of football.

Though the series takes some creative liberties, it stays true to the spirit and essence of the time period it represents.